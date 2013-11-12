LONDON, Nov 12 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (rated A/A+ by S&P/Fitch) has set initial price talk of 135 basis points over three-month Libor for its upcoming issue of a January 2017, U.S. dollar-denominated floating rate note.

Books on the issue are open, with pricing expected to follow as early as Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners on the Reg S-only issue, which is expected to have benchmark size. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo)