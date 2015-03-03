DUBAI, March 3 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
(ADCB) has opened order books after setting initial
price guidance for a five-year dollar bond offering of benchmark
size, which will price later on Tuesday, a document from lead
managers said.
The lender has set initial price thoughts for the senior
unsecured bond issue at around 105 basis points over midswaps,
the document showed.
ADCB, owned 58.1 percent by Abu Dhabi's government, has
picked Barclays, ING, J.P. Morgan,
Mizuho and Wells Fargo Securities to arrange the transaction.
The bond is being issued through ADCB Finance (Cayman)
Limited and will be listed in the Irish Stock Exchange, as per
the document.
Rated A / A+ by Standard & Poor's and Fitch respectively,
ADCB met investors in Europe last week, and said an offering
will be subject to market conditions.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; editing by Matt Smith)