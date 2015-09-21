BRIEF-Bank of Canada's Poloz says welcomes dusting off of NAFTA
* Bank of Canada Governor says in era where will probably be some changes to trade architecture, welcomes "dusting off" of NAFTA
By Michael Turner and Archana Narayanan
LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (A/A+) has decided not to go ahead with a US dollar-denominated bond that it began marketing on Monday, as the transaction failed to get enough traction, according to a deal lead.
"ADCB would like to thank investors for their attention but has decided not to proceed with a transaction at this time," said a statement put out by the leads.
State-owned ADCB opened the order book for the six-year bond deal at 155bp area over mid-swaps, which was expected to be benchmark-sized.
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and ING were running the Reg S transaction.
