DUBAI Jan 26 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) said on Thursday its majority shareholder the Abu Dhabi Investment Council has increased its ownership in the lender to 62.52 percent after a capital reduction.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Council, an investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government, had owned 58.08 percent of the Abu Dhabi lender prior to the capital reduction, ADCB said in a bourse statement. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Tom Arnold)