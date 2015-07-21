DUBAI, July 21 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
on Tuesday posted a 21 percent rise in second-quarter
net profit, slightly beating analysts' forecasts.
The fourth largest lender by market value in the United Arab
Emirates made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.28
billion dirhams ($349 million) in the three months to June 30,
compared to 1.06 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of
the previous year, it said in a statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average net
profit of 1.18 billion dirhams.
For the first half of 2015, ADCB reported a net profit of
2.53 billion dirhams, 26 percent up from the same period of
2014.
