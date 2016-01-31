DUBAI Jan 31 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
(ADCB) on Sunday posted a 16 percent rise in
fourth-quarter net profit.
The emirate's third largest bank by assets made a net profit
attributable to shareholders of 1.19 billion dirhams ($324
million) in the three months to Dec. 31, compared to 1.02
billion dirhams in the corresponding period of the previous
year, it said in a bourse statement.
Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast net profit for
the quarter of 986 million dirhams and 1.12 billion dirhams
respectively.
The bank also proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.45
dirhams per share for 2015. This is higher than the 0.40 dirhams
it paid for 2014.
ADCB made a 2015 net profit of 4.92 billion dirhams, up 22
percent on 2014, it said in a statement.
($1 = 3.6725 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)