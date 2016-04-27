DUBAI, April 27 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Wednesday posted a 18.2 percent fall in first-quarter net profit, as income from its core business dipped and provisions increased.

The third largest bank by assets in the United Arab Emirates made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.02 billion dirhams ($277.7 million) in the three months to March 31, compared to 1.25 billion dirhams in the same period a year ago, it said in a bourse statement.

Two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit for the quarter of 1.13 billion dirhams and 1.28 billion dirhams respectively.

The amount of cash ADCB set aside for bad loans rose to 352.2 million dirhams in the first quarter, compared with 241.3 million dirhams last year.

Much of this was the bank bolstering its general provisions to account for an increase in the size of the loan book, in light of current market conditions, it said.

Loans and advances rose 11 per cent to stand at 156.7 billion dirhams as of March 31, ADCB said.

A 4 percent decline in income from its core business, known as net interest and Islamic financing income, to 1.57 billion dirhams also contributed to the profit drop.

Deposits rose 15 per cent to 147.3 billion dirhams at March 31, ADCB said, compared with 128.5 billion dirhams at the same point last year.

