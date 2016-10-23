DUBAI Oct 23 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
posted a 17 percent fall in third-quarter profit on
Sunday, missing analysts' forecasts.
The emirate's second-largest bank by assets made a net
profit attributable to shareholders of 999.1 million dirhams
($272 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared to 1.20
billion dirhams in the same period a year ago, according to its
financial statement.
Three analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a
net profit for the quarter of 1.10 billion dirhams.
Total net profit for the quarter was 1.01 billion dirhams,
down from 1.20 billion dirhams in the year earlier period.
($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)
