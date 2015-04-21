DUBAI, April 21 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
posted a 31 percent increase in first-quarter net
profit on Tuesday, beating analysts' forecasts.
The fourth-largest lender by market value in the United Arab
Emirates made a net profit attributable to equity shareholders
of 1.25 billion dirhams ($340.3 million) in the three months
ending March 31, versus 953 million dirhams in the corresponding
period of 2014, it said in a statement.
Five analysts polled by Reuters forecast an average net
profit for the quarter of 1.08 billion dirhams.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)