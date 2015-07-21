(Adds loans, deposits, impairments figures)

ABU DHABI, July 21 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank on Tuesday posted a 21 percent rise in second-quarter net profit which slightly beat analysts' forecasts, aided by lower loan impairments.

The fourth largest lender by market value in the United Arab Emirates made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.28 billion dirhams ($349 million) in the three months to June 30, compared to 1.06 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said in a bourse statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average profit of 1.18 billion dirhams.

Impairment allowances fell to 84 million dirhams in the second quarter from 233 million dirhams a year earlier. Also, non-interest income - fees and commissions - jumped 10 percent year-on-year; interest income and Islamic financing income grew 9 percent.

Banks in the UAE are expanding their non-interest income as tough competition pressures profit margins in the lending market. Loan growth is in the single digits for many banks.

ADCB's loans and advances totalled 146.0 billion dirhams in June, up 4 percent from last December. Customer deposits stood at 132.0 billion dirhams, up from 126.0 billion dirhams.

For the first half of 2015, ADCB reported a net profit of 2.53 billion dirhams, 26 percent up from a year earlier. (Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)