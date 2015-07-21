(Adds loans, deposits, impairments figures)
ABU DHABI, July 21 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
on Tuesday posted a 21 percent rise in second-quarter
net profit which slightly beat analysts' forecasts, aided by
lower loan impairments.
The fourth largest lender by market value in the United Arab
Emirates made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.28
billion dirhams ($349 million) in the three months to June 30,
compared to 1.06 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of
the previous year, it said in a bourse statement.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average profit of
1.18 billion dirhams.
Impairment allowances fell to 84 million dirhams in the
second quarter from 233 million dirhams a year earlier. Also,
non-interest income - fees and commissions - jumped 10 percent
year-on-year; interest income and Islamic financing income grew
9 percent.
Banks in the UAE are expanding their non-interest income as
tough competition pressures profit margins in the lending
market. Loan growth is in the single digits for many banks.
ADCB's loans and advances totalled 146.0 billion dirhams in
June, up 4 percent from last December. Customer deposits stood
at 132.0 billion dirhams, up from 126.0 billion dirhams.
For the first half of 2015, ADCB reported a net profit of
2.53 billion dirhams, 26 percent up from a year earlier.
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho and Tom Arnold; Editing by
Andrew Torchia)