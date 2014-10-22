* Q3 net profit 1.02 bln dhs vs 874.2 mln dhs yr-ago - statement

* Q3 impairments 201 mln dhs, down 35 pct y-o-y (Changes dateline, adds detail, context)

By Stanley Carvalho

ABU DHABI, Oct 22 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank met analyst expectations as it reported a 16.4 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday, with a big reduction in impairment allowances helping to boost earnings.

The fourth-largest lender in the United Arab Emirates by assets made a net profit attributable to equity holders of 1.02 billion dirhams ($277.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared to 874.2 million dirhams in the corresponding period of last year, it said in a bourse filing.

The figure was in line with the forecast of six analysts polled by Reuters, with their average expectation for net profit in the period of 1.04 billion dirhams.

The third-quarter profit increase was mainly down to a 35 percent year-on-year drop in impairments, which declined to 201 million dirhams.

Banks in the UAE have been setting aside less cash to cover bad loans in recent quarters as the country recovers strongly from a local real estate crisis and debt problems at Dubai state-linked entities at the turn of the decade, which forced lenders to ramp up provisioning levels.

Year on year growth in third-quarter net interest income and non-interest income was modest, at 2 percent and 3 percent respectively.

Loans and advances edged up to 135.9 billion dirhams on September 30, up 3 percent since the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, customer deposits increased 5 percent over the same time period to 121.5 billion dirhams. (1 US dollar = 3.6730 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Editing by Olzhas Auyezov and David French)