DUBAI Jan 25 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
recorded a 28.9 percent jump in fourth-quarter net
profit on Sunday, according to Reuters calculations, beating
analyst forecasts as it also proposed a higher dividend for
2014.
The fourth-largest lender by assets in the United Arab
Emirates made a net profit of 1.02 billion dirhams ($277.7
million) in the three months ending Dec. 31 versus 793.1 million
dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013.
ADCB did not provide a breakdown of its fourth quarter
earnings, so Reuters used the bank's full-year results statement
to calculate its quarterly profit.
Three analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast ADCB
would make a quarterly profit of 920.7 million dirhams.
ADCB made a 2014 net profit of 4.05 billion dirhams, up 20
percent on 2013, it said in a statement.
The bank also proposed paying a cash dividend of 0.4 dirhams
per share for 2014. This is higher than the 0.3 dirhams it paid
for 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams)
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)