DUBAI Oct 18 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) on Sunday posted a 18.3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.

The fourth-largest lender by assets in the United Arab Emirates made a net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.20 billion dirhams ($326.7 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, compared to 1.017 billion dirhams in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said in a bourse statement.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast an average net profit for the period of 1.19 billion dirhams. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)