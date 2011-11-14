DUBAI Nov 14 Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank has picked four banks for a potential Islamic bond, or sukuk, which could be launched this week, a document from arranging banks said.

ADCB has picked itself as well as Bank of America, J.P. Morgan Chase and Standard Charered as joint lead arrangers and bookrunners for a debut dollar-denominated sukuk, which is "expected to be launched during the week of 14th November subject to market conditions," the document said. (Reporting by Rachna Uppal, Editing by Dinesh Nair)