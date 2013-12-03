JOHANNESBURG Dec 3 South African industrial conglomerate Bidvest has asked a high court to invalidate a $1.2 billion takeover bid for local drugmaker Adcock Ingram by a Chilean rival, according to a summary of the suit seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Bidvest is also seeking postponement of a Dec. 18 meeting of Adcock shareholders, where they are due to vote on the takeover bid by Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals, according to the document.

Bidvest, which owns about 4 percent of Adcock, offered on Monday to raise its stake to over a third, in an attempt to thwart CFR's bid. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)