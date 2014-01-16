JOHANNESBURG Jan 16 South African conglomerate Bidvest Group has increased its stake in drugmaker Adcock Ingram to 9 percent, Bidvest Chief Executive Brian Joffe told Reuters on Thursday.

Bidvest, which has steadily raised its Adcock holding in an attempt to thwart a rival takeover offer from Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals, said in December it had around 7 percent. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Pascal Fletcher)