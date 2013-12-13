JOHANNESBURG Dec 13 Chilean drugmaker CFR Pharmaceuticals sweetened its cash and stock takeover offer for South Africa's Adcock Ingram to 12.8 billion rand ($1.23 billion), it said on Friday, to fend off a rival bid from a local firm.

Santiago-based CFR initially offered 12.6 billion rand in cash and shares to the nation's No. 2 drug maker, an offer rejected by Adcock's biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation.

CFR's offer also faced competition from South African industrial firm Bidvest, which went straight to shareholders with a 70 rand cash offer for about a third of Adcock. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)