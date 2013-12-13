UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 13 Chilean drugmaker CFR Pharmaceuticals sweetened its cash and stock takeover offer for South Africa's Adcock Ingram to 12.8 billion rand ($1.23 billion), it said on Friday, to fend off a rival bid from a local firm.
Santiago-based CFR initially offered 12.6 billion rand in cash and shares to the nation's No. 2 drug maker, an offer rejected by Adcock's biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation.
CFR's offer also faced competition from South African industrial firm Bidvest, which went straight to shareholders with a 70 rand cash offer for about a third of Adcock. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources