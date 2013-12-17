JOHANNESBURG Dec 17 Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday accused South Africa's state pension fund of 'protectionism', saying its opposition to a $1.2 billion bid for local drugmaker Adcock Ingram had little to do with commercial merits.

The state-run Public Investment Corporation, which is the top shareholder in Adcock, on Sunday rejected a sweetened takeover cash and stock offer from Santiago-based CFR, saying it wanted all cash.

"The current approach appears to be driven by protectionism," CFR Chief Executive Alejandro Weinstein said in a statement. (Reporting by David Dolan; editing by Pascal Fletcher)