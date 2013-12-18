UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 18 Shareholders of South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram agreed on Wednesday to postpone a vote on a $1.2 billion takeover offer from Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals.
The vote, originally due to take place on Wednesday, has been delayed until January. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources