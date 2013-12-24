JOHANNESBURG Dec 24 South Africa's state pension fund has increased its stake in drugmaker Adcock Ingram to over 22 percent, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday, putting the fund closer to being able to overturn a Chilean takeover bid.

Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals has bid $1.2 billion in cash and stock for Adcock, a deal the state-run PIC has opposed. The deal requires approval from shareholders holding 75 percent of Adcock. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)