JOHANNESBURG Dec 27 South Africa's Foord Asset Management has taken a 15 percent stake in Adcock Ingram , a regulatory filing showed on Friday, likely making it the second-largest shareholder in the hotly contested drugmaker.

Johannesburg-based Adcock is the target of a $1.2 billion cash and share takeover offer from Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals .

But the future of the deal is uncertain, given opposition from two of Adcock's major shareholders, the state-run Public Investment Corporation and local conglomerate Bidvest Holdings .

The PIC and Bidvest together hold at least 29 percent of Adcock, enough to veto the deal - which requires approval from shareholder holding 75 percent of Adcock - at a vote next month.

Adcock said in a filing on Friday that Cape Town-based Foord Asset Management had acquired 15.02 percent of its shares.

That would likely make the fund Adcock's second-largest shareholder. The PIC owns over 22 percent, while Bidvest has around 7 percent.

Foord had a 3.58 percent stake in Adcock at the end of June, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)