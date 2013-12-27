UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 27 South Africa's Foord Asset Management has taken a 15 percent stake in Adcock Ingram , a regulatory filing showed on Friday, likely making it the second-largest shareholder in the hotly contested drugmaker.
Johannesburg-based Adcock is the target of a $1.2 billion cash and share takeover offer from Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals .
But the future of the deal is uncertain, given opposition from two of Adcock's major shareholders, the state-run Public Investment Corporation and local conglomerate Bidvest Holdings .
The PIC and Bidvest together hold at least 29 percent of Adcock, enough to veto the deal - which requires approval from shareholder holding 75 percent of Adcock - at a vote next month.
Adcock said in a filing on Friday that Cape Town-based Foord Asset Management had acquired 15.02 percent of its shares.
That would likely make the fund Adcock's second-largest shareholder. The PIC owns over 22 percent, while Bidvest has around 7 percent.
Foord had a 3.58 percent stake in Adcock at the end of June, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources