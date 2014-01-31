JOHANNESBURG Jan 31 Adcock Ingram is to hold talks with its suitor CFR Pharmaceutical about the fate of the Chilean firm's $1.2 billion takeover offer, the South African drugmaker said on Friday.

The talks between the two firms follows on the heels of an announcement by Bidvest - which is also trying to buy Adcock - that it is now in a position to derail the rare Chile-South Africa tie-up. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Stoddard)