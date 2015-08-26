UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
JOHANNESBURG Aug 26 South African pharmaceutical firm Adcock Ingram will dispose of its loss-making Indian unit, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
Adcock Ingram bought unlisted Cosme Farma Laboratories for 822 million rand ($62.76 million) in 2013, but has had to write down its value by 278 million rand last year and a further 74.4 million rand this year, saying significant additional investment was needed to compete effectively in the Indian pharmaceutical market.
"While there is no certainty on the short-term sale prospects, nor the extent of any sale proceeds likely to be received, management will continue to manage the business as before," the company said.
($1 = 13.0985 rand) (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
