JOHANNESBURG May 9 South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram said on Thursday it had received non-binding proposals which could lead to an offer to buy all of or a controlling stake in the company.

The company, whose stock rose more than 8 percent on the news, also said conglomerate Bidvest Group had not made any new proposals since its original $675 million bid made earlier this year. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Ed Stoddard)