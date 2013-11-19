JOHANNESBURG Nov 19 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : * Turnover for year ended September 30 expected to be 18 pct to 19 pct higher compared to 2012 * Says EBITDA increase expected to be between 10 pct and 11 pct compared to 2012 * Headline earnings per share and earnings per share for full year expected to be 17 pct to 18 pct lower than 2012