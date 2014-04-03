UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
(Refiles to remove typo in first sentence)
JOHANNESBURG, April 3 South African drugmaker Adcock Ingram Holdings named an industry newcomer and a veteran executive from its top shareholder as its new head on Thursday.
The appointment of Kevin Wakeford followed the widely expected resignation of Jonathan Louw this week, whose leadership of the struggling firm had been criticised by top shareholder Bidvest Group.
The pharmaceutical industry is unchartered territory for Wakeford, who spent 10 years with Bidvest and headed its travel and aviation unit for the past three years.
"The board decided that strong business skills are what is required to lead Adcock Ingram's recovery and growth into the future," Adcock Chairman Brian Joffe said in a statement.
Joffe is also the CEO of Bidvest, which owns more than third of South Africa's second-largest drugmaker. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources