UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 31 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : * Gross profit as a percentage of sales is under extreme pressure as a resultof the unfavourable revenue mix * As at 31 December, the end of the first quarter group revenue was 4 pct ahead of the previous corresponding period * Rand depreciation has negatively affected cost of imported active ingredients and other materials * Operating expenditure impacted by increased marketing and distribution costs, salary and wage increases * HEPS for 6- month ending 31 March expected to be lower than previous figure of 188.1 cents * Says EPS and HEPS will be lower than the previous corresponding figures by a minimum of 20 pct
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources