JOHANNESBURG, March 19 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : * Says second quarter trading as at the end of February has shown no improvement * Says year-to-date consolidated revenue effectively flat on previous corresponding period * The company is currently undergoing a process of re-evaluation of some of its processes and structure. * Performance of the otc and prescription generics portfolios remains of concern * Costs related to failed cfr bid process are expected to total approximately R140 million * An amount in excess of R100 million is likely to be expensed in the 6-months ending 31 March 2014