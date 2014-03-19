UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
JOHANNESBURG, March 19 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd : * Says second quarter trading as at the end of February has shown no improvement * Says year-to-date consolidated revenue effectively flat on previous corresponding period * The company is currently undergoing a process of re-evaluation of some of its processes and structure. * Performance of the otc and prescription generics portfolios remains of concern * Costs related to failed cfr bid process are expected to total approximately R140 million * An amount in excess of R100 million is likely to be expensed in the 6-months ending 31 March 2014
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources