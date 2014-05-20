UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 20 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd :
* Shareholders are advised that company is expecting to report a loss per share for interim financial period ended 31 March 2014 of between 24 cents and 25 cents, compared to EPS of 188.0 cents reported for previous comparable six-month period
* Headline loss per share for subject interim financial period is expected to be between 22 cents and 24 cents versus headline EPS of 188.1 cents for previous six-month period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources