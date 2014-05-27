UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 27 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd
* Gross profit for six-month period decreased by 13,9% to r846 million (2013: r983 million)
* Headline loss of r39 million was recorded for six months ended 31 march 2014, compared to 2013 headline earnings of r317 million
* Sales recovery and margin pressure therefore remains of concern in short term
* No dividend will be considered prior to interim results for six-month period ending 31 december 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources