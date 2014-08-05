Aug 5 Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd

* Board of directors of adcock ingram ("board") has concluded with absolute certainty that financial results for nine-month period ended 30 june 2014 will result in a basic and headline loss per share,

* Furthermore, effects of corrective action referred to above are unlikely to yield significant improvement in short term.

* Board however remains optimistic about company's long term prospects. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: