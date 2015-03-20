LONDON, March 20 Some 1.4 billion euros ($1.52 billion) of add-on loans backing bolt-on acquisitions have sold successfully in Europe's leveraged loan market, attracting investors with the opportunity to invest new money amid a lack of large scale buyout activity.

Given a lack of meaningful M&A, bolt on acquisitions are more appealing to investors compared to dividend recapitalisations and repricings, which produce more aggressively priced, higher leveraged deals.

Add-ons also enable investors to work in credits they are already familiar with, and offer lenders attractive underwriting fees, unlike dividend recaps which are typically conducted on a best efforts basis.

"Every little helps. At least there is some fresh money albeit to an existing credit," a loan banker said. "The add-ons have been good for borrowers and investors. If an investor is in a credit already, adding a bit more debt to it is fairly non-controversial, especially if it has been performing, then it is pretty plain sailing."

Recent add-on loans include a 700 million euro loan for German publisher Springer Science+Business Media to back its merger with nature publisher Macmillan Science and Education; 270 million euros of extra loans to back Bridgepoint and Eurazeo's acquisition of a remaining stake in French real estate services firm Foncia they do not already own; 150 million euros for US drug manufacturing firm Patheon to back the company's acquisition of pharmaceutical firm IRIX; and a 305 million euro loan backing Spanish ceramic glazes firm Esmalglass' acquisition of peer Fritta.

The add-ons for three of the better known credits, Springer, Foncia and Patheon reverse flexed prior to close. The margins stayed in line with existing facilities, but the OIDs tightened to par on Springer and Foncia and to 99.75 on Patheon. They all launched with initial OID guidance of 99.5.

The less well known credit, Esmalglass managed to attract enough investors into the deal at the right price point and allocated on Europe's secondary loan market on March 6, after widening pricing.

MORE TO COME

There are expected to be more add-on facilities as private equity firms continue to buy companies to add to existing companies, where competition from trade buyers or the capital markets is less of a threat.

"Bolt-on acquisitions are one of the ways in which sponsors can compete. If they are trying to buy something on a standalone basis against trade then it is hard to compete but if they own a company already and want to buy another because there are synergies, then it is a worthwhile acquisition. This is private equity building and growing companies, it is not just a financial engineering game," a second loan banker said. ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)