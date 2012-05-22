(In May 16 story, corrects spelling of company name throughout
to Addax & Oryx, from Addax & Orynx)
* Talks with private equity firm end without sale
* Assets on the market since last July
GENEVA/LONDON, May 16 Geneva-based energy group
Addax & Oryx Group said on Wednesday that it no longer plans to
sell its African downstream operations following the collapse of
negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Emerging Capital
Partners (ECP).
Addax & Oryx (AOG) in February entered into exclusive talks
with ECP for three months on the sale of its trading and
downstream oil and gas storage assets.
AOG, which has been trying to sell the assets since July
last year, said the decision to remove them from the market was
taken "in view of the continued absence of guarantees to
complete the transaction".
Most recently, sources said ECP had planed to pay $300-$400
million to buy AOG, in line with assessment last year that the
assets might be worth $250 million to $500 million.
AOG declined to comment on the sales price discussed.
"AOG has always been comfortable with the possibility that
it may decide not to sell this business if it did not find the
right agreement," the company said in a statement.
"It also concluded that the uncertainty inherent in any
continuation of the sales process was not in the best interests
of the business."
In 2009 China's Sinopec Group bought the upstream
African assets of Addax Petroleum in a $7.2 billion deal. This
did not include the trading and storage assets.
One of the factors that may have limited the pool of buyers
for the assets is that AOG is one of many trading companies owed
money by Nigeria's state owned oil firm as part of a $3.5
billion fuel debt.
AOG has previously confirmed it is owed money by Nigeria,
without specifying the amount, but on Wednesday denied that this
played a role in the breakdown of talks with ECP.
