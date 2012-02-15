LONDON Feb 15 Top world traders Trafigura
and Vitol and a U.S. private equity firm are competing for
assets of oil trading firm Addax & Oryx Group, and the results
of what is likely to be a sale are due later this week, trading
sources said on Wednesday.
Geneva-based Addax & Oryx Group has been looking for a buyer
or a partner in its African oil trading and downstream assets
since last year.
"An announcement is imminent for the Addax assets sale," one
of the sources said.
The shortlisted companies are U.S. private equity firm
Emerging Capital Partners and the world's top independent
trading houses Vitol and Trafigura, the
sources said. All three are expanding in Africa.
Emerging Capital Partners may be the strongest candidate,
the sources said.
"The fund out of the United States is in a good position.
Vitol and Trafigura might have backed off," a second source
said.
Addax was not available for comment, while Vitol, Trafigura
and Emerging Capital Partners declined to comment.
In 2009, China's Sinopec Group bought the upstream
African assets of Addax Petroleum in a $7.2 billion deal. But
the trading and downstream assets were not part of the deal.
In August last year, Addax & Oryx said the group would look
for a buyer or a partner to invest in the network, which covers
22 sub-Saharan countries.
The group plans to continue in upstream oil in Africa via
its Oryx unit, which was created after the Sinopec deal.
The company started the sale process for its African trading
and downstream assets in mid-September. The assets may be worth
$250 million to $500 million, sources said last year.
Emerging Capital Partners invests in many African assets.
Nigerian oil firm Onando is a part of its portfolio,
according to the private equity investor's website.
Vitol and Trafigura have been picking up downstream assets
from oil majors such as Royal Dutch Shell and Chevron
over the past year.
Trafigura is expanding its oil storage and supply unit, Puma
Energy, and plans to float the unit. Puma Energy's Pierre
Eladari said in an interview in September it might list within
18 months.
Sources said Socar Trading, the trading unit of Azeri
state-run oil and gas firm Socar, was not on the shortlist,
although last year it expressed interest in buying the Addax &
Oryx assets.
(Additional reporting by Sophie Sassard in London, Emma Farge
in Geneva and Joshua Schneyer in New York, editing by Jane
Baird)