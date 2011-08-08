GENEVA Aug 8 Privately held Geneva-based trader Addax & Oryx Group said on Monday it plans to exit its African oil and gas supply and distribution business, two years after selling its oil production assets to China's Sinopec Group.

The firm said it was looking for a buyer or a partner to invest in the network, which covers 22 sub-Saharan countries, and it expected the process to take several months.

Last month sources told Reuters that the firm was looking for buyers for its African oil unit, including its Geneva-based trading unit and storage assets in Africa.

A spokeswoman for the firm was not immediately available to elaborate on details of what was for sale.

The group plans to continue in upstream oil in Africa via its Oryx unit, which was created after Sinopec's $7.2 billion purchase of the African assets of Addax Petroleum in 2009.

Its Addax Bioenergy arm also plans to produce bioethanol from sugar cane to supply electricity in Africa from 2013. (Reporting by Tom Miles and Emma Thomasson)