Feb 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
LONDON Feb 20 Geneva-based oil trading firm Addax & Oryx Group said on Monday it had entered exclusive negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Emerging Capital Partners for purchase of its African downstream operations.
"Exclusivity has been granted to Emerging Capital Partners for the possible acquisition of the supply, storage and distribution business," a spokeswoman for a firm said by telephone.
Emerging Capital Partners declined to comment.
Last week, Reuters reported that the private equity firm was on a shortlist of potential buyers of Addax & Oryx Group assets.
(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Emma Farge, editing by Jane Baird)
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).