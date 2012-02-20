LONDON Feb 20 Geneva-based oil trading firm Addax & Oryx Group said on Monday it had entered exclusive negotiations with U.S. private equity firm Emerging Capital Partners for purchase of its African downstream operations.

"Exclusivity has been granted to Emerging Capital Partners for the possible acquisition of the supply, storage and distribution business," a spokeswoman for a firm said by telephone.

Emerging Capital Partners declined to comment.

Last week, Reuters reported that the private equity firm was on a shortlist of potential buyers of Addax & Oryx Group assets.

(Reporting by Ikuko Kurahone and Emma Farge, editing by Jane Baird)