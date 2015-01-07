Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Jan 7 Addex Therapeutics Ltd :
* Addex and National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA) enter collaboration to evaluate ADX71441 in alcohol use disorder
* Says collaboration will evaluate Addex drug candidate, ADX71441, in a battery of preclinical models to study its potential as a treatment for alcohol use disorder
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.