By Ankush Sharma
| April 16
April 16 Carlyle Group LP-owned London
taxi operator Addison Lee said it has bought rival Cyclone VIP
Cars & Couriers.
The company said buyout of Cyclone, which was formed in 1985
and has about 100 drivers, would strengthen its position in the
London private-hire market.
No financial terms were disclosed on the deal, which was the
ninth buyout for the taxi operator in five years.
Last year, Addison Lee was being considered for a $1.3
billion takeover by Singapore-based public transportation
operator SMRT Corp Ltd.
Private equity firm Carlyle Group bought a significant stake
in the company in 2013, which provides private hire services in
London and the South East of England, for 300 million pounds
($447.90 million)
($1 = 0.6698 pounds)
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)