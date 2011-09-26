RABAT, Sept 26Addoha , Morocco's biggest property developer, posted a 30 percent fall in first-half net profit after a drop in sales.

Addoha said on Monday it made 481 million moroccan dirhams ($58 million) consolidated net profit during the six months to end-June, on turnover down 12 percent to 2.81 billion.

Its shares were down 1.4 percent at 1009 GMT. (Reporting by Souhail Karam; Editing by Dan Lalor) ($1 = 8.288 Moroccan dirhams)