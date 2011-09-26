BRIEF-Maxfast Properties: company name change to MaxFastigheter AB accepted
* In accordance with board's proposal EGM accepted company name change
RABAT, Sept 26Addoha , Morocco's biggest property developer, posted a 30 percent fall in first-half net profit after a drop in sales.
Addoha said on Monday it made 481 million moroccan dirhams ($58 million) consolidated net profit during the six months to end-June, on turnover down 12 percent to 2.81 billion.
Its shares were down 1.4 percent at 1009 GMT. (Reporting by Souhail Karam; Editing by Dan Lalor) ($1 = 8.288 Moroccan dirhams)
Feb 7 Health insurer Centene Corp reported an 89 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped primarily by the acquisition of Health Net and increased memberships.
NEW DELHI, Feb 7 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday defended his decision to abolish high denomination bank notes that has left the economy reeling, calling it a "fight" for the poor.