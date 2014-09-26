(Add details)
RABAT, Sept 26 Addoha, Morocco's
biggest property developer by market value, posted a 2.1 percent
rise in first-half net profit on Friday, as rising sales helped
to offset a government-driven squeeze on margins.
The company said it made a net profit of 608 million dirhams
($70 million) on an 11 percent rise in consolidated sales
revenues to 3.36 billion dirhams.
It sold 9,641 units in the first six months of the year, up
from 8,636 in the same period of last year, with 74 percent of
its sales revenues coming from low-income housing units
encouraged by the government.
Morocco has been striving to build low-income housing
developments in an attempt to stop the spread of slums mainly in
the city of Casablanca.
But the kingdom is also under pressure from its
international lenders to reduce its public deficit and with
economic growth forecast to slow this year, the government has
been putting pressure on housebuilders' margins.
Addoha is aiming to offset this by expanding rapidly in
Sub-Saharan Africa, where it is signing agreements with
governments to build social housing. The company has operations
in countries including Senegal, Ivory Coast, Chad and Guinea
Conakry.
Addoha expects its Sub-Saharan business to boost its results
in 2016.
The company's debt shrank 0.2 percent to 9.3 billion dirhams
in the first half of the year.
Its shares were down 3.3 percent to 50.22 dirhams on the
Casablanca stock exchange after the results.
($1 = 8.7034 Moroccan dirhams)
(Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; Editing by Jason Neely and Mark
Potter)