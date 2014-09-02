Sept 2 AD. Dragowski :

* Said on Monday it reported H1 revenue was 5.5 million zlotys versus 6 million zlotys a year ago

* Said H1 operating loss was 353,000 versus loss of 618,000 a year ago

* Said H1 net loss was 436,000 zlotys versus loss of 804,000 zlotys a year ago

