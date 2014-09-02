BRIEF-Arowana International increase FY18 EBITDA guidance
* Increase in FY18 EBITDA guidance from US$22m to an ebitda range of between US$22m and US$25m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 2 AD. Dragowski :
* Said on Monday it reported H1 revenue was 5.5 million zlotys versus 6 million zlotys a year ago
* Said H1 operating loss was 353,000 versus loss of 618,000 a year ago
* Said H1 net loss was 436,000 zlotys versus loss of 804,000 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Increase in FY18 EBITDA guidance from US$22m to an ebitda range of between US$22m and US$25m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To confirm extension of its cba facilities, including an additional $9 million market rate facility
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a share placement to professional and sophisticated investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: