LONDON, June 26 (IFR) - Swiss based global recruitment
agency Adecco SA, rated Baa3/BBB, this morning announced an up
to CHF400m share buy back in mid-July, to be financed in cash
and new bond issues.
Early reports from the Swiss bond syndicate desks indicated
that a possible seven year deal via five leads, thought to
include BNPP, CS, UBS (who were on its last trade) and ZKB, may
be forthcoming. The putative leads contacted declined to comment
beyond saying that any deal was not imminent, with timing
possible for later this week or next.
Adecco has a CHF900m 6.5% mandatory convertible
coming due on 26 November 2012. It currenlty has a minimum
conversion price of 46.98 and a maximum of 56.37.
Adecco shares rose 4.4% today on the share buyback news, but
were still at 38.94 as at 11:41 London time. That mandatory
conversion goes a long way to explaining the very low price on
the converts, currently 82.75-83.50 (last traded on SIX at
81.50), especially considering its high-for-the-market coupon.
The convertible will produce CHF900m or so worth of shares,
so the buyback will reduce the new share glut on the market to
only CHF500m or so.
In Swiss francs, Adecco also has a CHF350m 2.125% Feb 2016
which was issued in early January this year. Having come at mid
swaps plus 185bp, that deal is curently quoted at 102.75-102.80
on SIX, equivalent to a 1.3% yield or about 110bp over the
interpolated 3-4yr mid swap. Adecco also has three EUR500m bonds
listed on SIX, due in 2013, 2014 and 2018.
The longest of those, the 4.75% April 2018, is quoted at
I-Spread of 218.5/206 on Tradeweb this morning. That equates to
around +200 in Swiss francs.
If triple-B rated corporates generally have around 10bp per
year extension, that would put a new seven year in the 145bp
area on the Adecco curve.
(Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets; editing by Owen Wild)