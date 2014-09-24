BRIEF-KPC Pharma to signs MOU with Swiss firm Wockhardt on sales of insulin related products in China
* Says it plans to signs MOU with Switzerland's Wockhardt on sales of insulin-related products in China
Sept 24 Adecco SA : * Shares open down 2 percent after trading update
SOFIA, March 21 Bulgaria should cancel its tender to run and operate Sofia airport, interim Transport Minister Hristo Aleksiev said on Tuesday, adding that granting concession rights for 35 years at the country's main airport was not in the public interest.
