ZURICH Jan 21 Adecco, the world's largest staffing group, completed a 250 million euro ($272.33 million) share buyback programme launched in November 2014, it said on Thursday.

"Under this share buyback programme, the Adecco Group repurchased 3,895,500 of its shares (equal to 2.18 percent of the share capital at launch of the share buyback programme) via a second trading line on SIX Swiss Exchange," Adecco said in a statement.

"The average purchase price per share excluding commissions was 70.22 Swiss francs." ($1 = 0.9180 euros) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)