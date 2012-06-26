* Says buyback won't compromise growth opportunities

* Shares up 3.3 pct

* Company only targeting small buys (Adds shares, analyst comment)

ZURICH, June 26 Cash-rich Adecco will spend up to 400 million euros ($499 million) buying back shares from mid-July, in a sign no major acquisitions are on the horizon for the world's largest staffing company.

The Swiss group, which is providing staff for the London Olympics, said on Tuesday it had decided on the buyback due to its "solid financial position and strong cash flow generation".

Adecco said it would fund the share purchase - which accounts for almost 7 percent of its 7 billion Swiss francs ($7.3 billion) market capitalisation - in the debt market and was planning to issue bonds in the near future.

Its shares, which have underperformed the sector this year, were up 3.3 percent at 38.52 francs by 0842 GMT, compared with a slightly weaker European goods and services index.

"After already increasing its dividend payout range the share buyback came as a surprise," said Matthijs Van Leijenhorst, analyst at Kepler Capital Markets. "They have got so much cash and they don't know what to do with it."

The company has said it is open to smaller buys but has ruled out any large deals for now. Last year Adecco was rumoured to be interested in bidding for British recruitment firm Hays , but nothing came of the speculation.

Adecco, which competes with Dutch group Randstad and U.S.-listed Manpower, most recently bought Japan-based VSN Inc for an enterprise value of 90 million euros.

Van Leijenhorst said the buyback should increase earnings per share by about 5 percent, taking finance costs for issuing debt and tax effects into account.

Adecco said the programme underlined its "commitment to manage its capital structure for the benefit of its stakeholders, without compromising the group's growth opportunities and financial flexibility." A spokesman declined to give further details.

Adecco last month posted forecast-beating first-quarter profit as robust results in North America and Germany helped offset weakness in its biggest market, France. ($1=0.9622 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.8013 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson and Caroline Copley; Editing by Erica Billingham)