ZURICH, April 15 Staffing agency Adecco is helping sign up migrants in Germany to find work, Chief Executive Alain Dehaze told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft.

"We're already working with the authorities in Germany to ensure initial registration," Dehaze said in an interview published on Friday. "But framework conditions need to be altered for those granted asylum to be quickly integrated into the workforce. Germany now has a 15-month waiting period before a refugee can be offered work."

Dehaze also said Adecco was seeing some growth in key markets.

"We see moderate growth in America," Dehaze said. "In Europe we're also seeing growth in the bigger countries. Our biggest market, France, is recovering, even if not very quickly. We're growing in every segment there, especially in the important automobile area." (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)