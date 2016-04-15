ZURICH, April 15 Staffing agency Adecco
is helping sign up migrants in Germany to find work, Chief
Executive Alain Dehaze told Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
"We're already working with the authorities in Germany to
ensure initial registration," Dehaze said in an interview
published on Friday. "But framework conditions need to be
altered for those granted asylum to be quickly integrated into
the workforce. Germany now has a 15-month waiting period before
a refugee can be offered work."
Dehaze also said Adecco was seeing some growth in key
markets.
"We see moderate growth in America," Dehaze said. "In Europe
we're also seeing growth in the bigger countries. Our biggest
market, France, is recovering, even if not very quickly. We're
growing in every segment there, especially in the important
automobile area."
