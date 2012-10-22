By Nick Zieminski
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 22 U.S. corporate executives are
more worried about providing healthcare benefits to their
employees than about issues like wages, taxes or attracting
qualified workers, according to a survey by the world's No. 1
staffing company, Adecco SA.
In Adecco's poll of senior executives, 55 percent named
healthcare benefits as their biggest current business challenge,
and about a third say they are holding back hiring because of
healthcare reforms introduced by U.S. President Barack Obama.
Obama's 2010 healthcare law, upheld this year by the U.S.
Supreme Court, is expected to raise insurance costs for
employers because it calls for wider coverage of more people,
including those with pre-existing medical conditions.
"A lot of firms just don't know how the (law) is going to
impact them financially," said Senior Vice President Janette
Marx. "If it does increase costs, it causes executives to
question whether they can hire more."
Obama is not doing enough to help businesses grow,
executives say, and they favor Republican challenger Mitt Romney
in the Nov. 6 Presidential election by nearly 3-to-1.
Fewer than half of those polled expect their businesses to
grow profits in the next year. Those who run small businesses
are more optimistic than those running large ones.
More respondents also reported lower profits over the past
year than said their companies grew earnings. They cited
government regulation, consumer confidence and commodity prices
as the biggest headwinds to growth.
Healthcare's prominence as an issue has risen since the
2008-2009 recession, Adecco found: in 2007, only 35 percent
called healthcare their top worry.
U.S. hiring could pick up after the election, regardless of
who wins, because employers will have one less area of
uncertainty to keep them on the sidelines. Adecco is seeing
pent-up demand for workers among clients in manufacturing,
retail, e-commerce and in the car industry.
"Companies have been waiting until after the election to
make hires they need to make," Marx said.
Adecco is the world's largest staffing company measured by
revenues and is the third-largest employer in the United States,
behind Wal-Mart Stores Inc and the postal service. Its
poll was conducted in early October and included responses
from 501 CEOs, owners, managing directors and other senior
executives.