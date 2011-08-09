* Q2 results due at 0500 GMT
* Net profit seen rising 25.8 pct
* Pace of hiring to give clues about global slowdown
ZURICH, Aug 9 Adecco the world's
biggest temping agency, may offer a clue to the likelihood of a
double-dip recession when it posts results on Wednesday, with
any hiring slowdown suggestive of further trouble in the global
economy.
Demand for temporary workers often acts as a leading
indicator for overall economic growth, as firms are wary of
adding to their permanent headcount when they are uneasy about
the direction of the global economy.
Rivals Randstad and Manpower both reported
second-quarter earnings that topped forecasts but pointed to a
slowdown in temporary hiring in the latter part of the second
quarter, a sign global growth may be stalling.
They also struck a cautious note about the months ahead,
saying client uncertainty could hold growth in check.
With equity and debt markets in turmoil, signs have been
mounting that growth in major economies may be on the wane.
Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. sovereign credit
rating was a crushing blow to confidence, already bruised by
economic data on demand for capital goods, the manufacturing and
service sectors, as well as anaemic GDP growth. The United
States is Adecco's second biggest market.
In France, the company's biggest market, a surge in the cost
of insuring French debt against default has also prompted
worries there that France's debt ratings could be placed on
negative outlook.
A smaller dose of economic uncertainty may however be a
boost to Adecco as it could keep demand for temporary workers
buoyant.
"The economic environment should stay attractive for
recruitment agencies," ZKB analysts said in a note.
"Employers are hesitant to take on new hires and prefer to
bridge the gap with temporary workers."
Analysts in a Reuters poll expect Adecco to report a 25.8
percent jump in second-quarter net profit to 122 million euros
($173 mln).
Adecco trades at 9.28 times forecast 2012 earnings, above
Randstad's 7.67 times and Manpower's 9.51 times multiple,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 0.705 Euros)
