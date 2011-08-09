* Q2 results due at 0500 GMT

* Net profit seen rising 25.8 pct

* Pace of hiring to give clues about global slowdown

ZURICH, Aug 9 Adecco the world's biggest temping agency, may offer a clue to the likelihood of a double-dip recession when it posts results on Wednesday, with any hiring slowdown suggestive of further trouble in the global economy.

Demand for temporary workers often acts as a leading indicator for overall economic growth, as firms are wary of adding to their permanent headcount when they are uneasy about the direction of the global economy.

Rivals Randstad and Manpower both reported second-quarter earnings that topped forecasts but pointed to a slowdown in temporary hiring in the latter part of the second quarter, a sign global growth may be stalling.

They also struck a cautious note about the months ahead, saying client uncertainty could hold growth in check. [ID: nN1E76H0J6]

With equity and debt markets in turmoil, signs have been mounting that growth in major economies may be on the wane.

Standard & Poor's downgrade of the U.S. sovereign credit rating was a crushing blow to confidence, already bruised by economic data on demand for capital goods, the manufacturing and service sectors, as well as anaemic GDP growth. The United States is Adecco's second biggest market.

In France, the company's biggest market, a surge in the cost of insuring French debt against default has also prompted worries there that France's debt ratings could be placed on negative outlook.

A smaller dose of economic uncertainty may however be a boost to Adecco as it could keep demand for temporary workers buoyant.

"The economic environment should stay attractive for recruitment agencies," ZKB analysts said in a note.

"Employers are hesitant to take on new hires and prefer to bridge the gap with temporary workers."

Analysts in a Reuters poll expect Adecco to report a 25.8 percent jump in second-quarter net profit to 122 million euros ($173 mln).

Adecco trades at 9.28 times forecast 2012 earnings, above Randstad's 7.67 times and Manpower's 9.51 times multiple, according to Thomson Reuters data. ($1 = 0.705 Euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Sophie Walker)