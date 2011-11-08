* Q3 net profit 145 mln euros, in line with Reuters poll

* Sales up 7 percent to 5.27 bln euros

* Margin impacted by business mix

* Sees good demand as clients look for flexibility (Adds detail, background)

ZURICH, Nov 8 Adecco expects solid demand in coming months as firms uneasy about faltering growth look for flexibility, the world's biggest staffing company said when posting quarterly results that met expectations.

Companies have increasingly relied on temporary workers since the financial crisis, as it is easier and cheaper to add and cut them than to lay off permanent staff.

Adecco said on Tuesday third-quarter net income was 145 million euros ($199 million), in line with a forecast for 144 million in a Reuters poll.

"Despite the sluggish GDP development in most countries, our clients need flexibility and we continue to see good demand for our services," it said.

Sales grew 7 percent to 5.27 billion euros, lower than the 13 percent constant currency growth seen in the previous quarter.

Rivals Randstad , USG People and Manpower have warned of slowing jobs growth in Europe as the region's debt crisis hammers consumer and business confidence.

The company said it was on track to meet its mid-term EBITA (earnings before interest, tax and amortisation) margin target of above 5.5 percent. ($1 = 0.727 euro) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Dan Lalor)