ZURICH May 8 Adecco, the world's largest staffing company, said on Tuesday it expects the Europe to remain challenging while its second-biggest market, North America, would hold up well, after first-quarter net profit beat expectations.

Net income in the first quarter rose 12 percent to 112 million euros ($146.15 million), outpacing the average analyst forecast of 100 million euros in a Reuters poll.

"We are off to a good start in 2012. Q1 2012 revenues are nearly at the same level as in Q1 2011, a solid result when considering the economic headwinds we face in Europe," Chief Executive Patrick De Maeseneire said in a statement.

"Our revenues in North America continued to hold up well," he said.

Sales rose to 2 percent to 5.035 billion euros, also beating the 4.991 billion forecast in the poll.

Dutch Rival Randstad has warned of uncertain developments in Europe, while U.S. competitor ManpowerGroup Inc forecast a double-digit decline in Southern Europe in the second quarter.

($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley)